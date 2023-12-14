COP28: Africa's climate future hinges on loss and damage fund and financial commitments

COP28 in Dubai concluded with the UN's call to phase out fossil fuels which faced resistance from major oil producers and instead led to a call for reduction. On the continental level, the focus now shifts to ensuring financial pledges support the continent's unique climate challenges.

Mr Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, Director General of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group joined us from Dubai to elaborate on the topic.

-Egypt's Economic Crossroads Amid Presidential Election-

Egypt has held its presidential election amid economic challenges. Despite the IMF intervention, the North African nation struggles with recurring debt cycles, prompting calls for growth. Experts are predicting what the future holds for the Egyptian economy.

-Fuel Crisis Grips Cameroon-

Cameroon has witnessed a dire fuel shortage gripping Cameroon's main urban centres. The situation escalated in recent days as filling stations in the economic hub, Douala, struggled to meet up with demands.