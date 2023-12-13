Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

US hails 'Record' year for trade with Africa

US hails 'Record' year for trade with Africa
Antony Blinken at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum as part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mandel Ngan/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

USA

The United States welcomed Wednesday the conclusion of record trade agreements with Africa this year, totaling $14.2 billion, in the context of a struggle for influence with China on the continent.

Nearly 550 new trade and investment agreements have been signed, representing a 67% increase compared to 2022 in terms of number and value, said British Robinson, coordinator of the "Prosper Africa" ​​trade initiative launched by the UNITED STATES.

“We have had a record year for US-Africa relations,” said Judd Devermont, head of sub-Saharan Africa at the White House, during an online press conference organized a year after a summit with African leaders during which US President Joe Biden pledged to “pull out all the stops” on the continent.

Washington committed in December to investing $55 billion over three years in Africa. This strategy aims in particular to counter the growing presence of China, which has notably made inroads in infrastructure construction, investments, and loans.

The United States has already achieved more than 40% of these commitments, underlined Mr. Devermont. “By the end of the second year, we plan to exceed at least 70% of our goals,” he added.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..