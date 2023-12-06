Senegalese presidential election: Sonko's candidacy returns to court

A court in Dakar will examine on December 12 whether Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko should be reinstated on the electoral rolls, on which his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections depends, AFP learned on Tuesday from a judicial source.

On November 17, Senegal's Supreme Court overturned a ruling handed down in October, which had put Mr. Sonko back in the running for the presidential election by overturning his removal from the electoral roll following his conviction in a vice scandal.

The court ruled that the case should be retried by the Dakar court.

This "special" hearing has been set for December 12 at 08:30 (local time and GMT), according to a statement from the Court of Appeal received by AFP.

Mr. Sonko was struck off the electoral roll following his conviction in June to two years' imprisonment for debauching a minor.

Mr. Sonko denounces this case and others against him as machinations aimed at keeping him out of the presidential election. The authorities deny any manipulation of the justice system.

Mr. Sonko's disbarment renders him ineligible for the 2024 presidential election if confirmed. It has given rise to a legal battle led by his lawyers against the state, which has been engaged in a standoff with the opponent for over two years, triggering several episodes of deadly unrest.

Mr. Sonko was jailed at the end of July on other charges, including calling for insurrection, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise, and undermining state security. He is also contesting these charges.