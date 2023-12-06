Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegalese presidential election: Sonko's candidacy returns to court

Senegalese presidential election: Sonko's candidacy returns to court
This photograph taken on August 19, 2023 at Place de la Republique in Paris shows   -  
Copyright © africanews
KIRAN RIDLEY/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Senegal

A court in Dakar will examine on December 12 whether Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko should be reinstated on the electoral rolls, on which his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections depends, AFP learned on Tuesday from a judicial source.

On November 17, Senegal's Supreme Court overturned a ruling handed down in October, which had put Mr. Sonko back in the running for the presidential election by overturning his removal from the electoral roll following his conviction in a vice scandal.

The court ruled that the case should be retried by the Dakar court.

This "special" hearing has been set for December 12 at 08:30 (local time and GMT), according to a statement from the Court of Appeal received by AFP.

Mr. Sonko was struck off the electoral roll following his conviction in June to two years' imprisonment for debauching a minor.

Mr. Sonko denounces this case and others against him as machinations aimed at keeping him out of the presidential election. The authorities deny any manipulation of the justice system.

Mr. Sonko's disbarment renders him ineligible for the 2024 presidential election if confirmed. It has given rise to a legal battle led by his lawyers against the state, which has been engaged in a standoff with the opponent for over two years, triggering several episodes of deadly unrest.

Mr. Sonko was jailed at the end of July on other charges, including calling for insurrection, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise, and undermining state security. He is also contesting these charges.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..