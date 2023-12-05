Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria's president orders investigation after drone strike kills 85

Nigeria's president orders investigation after drone strike kills 85
Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress, meets with supporters   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into a military drone attack over the weekend that resulted in the tragic loss of at least 85 lives, including women and children, in northern Kaduna.

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Nigerian army chief, personally visited Tundun Biri village to express apologies for the air strike. While at a Kaduna hospital attending to the injured, he assured the victims that their medical bills would be taken care of.

This distressing incident sheds light on a disturbing pattern of lethal aerial assaults by the Nigerian military, adding to a series of attacks on civilians highlighted in a special Reuters report back in June. 

Kaduna, located 163 km (101 miles) from the capital Abuja, is one of several northwestern and north-central states grappling with kidnappings and killings by armed groups. Security forces have been employing aerial strikes in their efforts to counter these threats.

The National Emergency Management Agency officially reported 85 deaths and 66 injuries, although witnesses claim the actual toll is higher. Despite being at the Cop28 Climate Summit in Dubai, President Tinubu referred to Sunday night's incident as a "bombing mishap," deeming it "very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful," according to his spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

In response to the tragedy, President Tinubu has called for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident. While urging calm among the public, he emphasizes the need for authorities to diligently examine the mishap.

Additional sources • Reuters

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..