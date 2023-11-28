Burkina Faso: jihadist attack in the north, against the town of Djibo

Burkina Faso
Aerial images reportedly depict a significant jihadist assault on the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo.
The national armed forces of the west African nation released these images, which were broadcasted on national television, purportedly showing jihadists launching an attack on an army detachment in Djibo, with the army responding to the assault.
Security sources indicate that both sides suffered losses.
Burkina Faso is currently grappling with a jihadist insurgency that originated from neighboring Mali in 2015, resulting in the death of over 17,000 civilians and soldiers and the displacement of two million people.
The west African nation is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup.
01:17
Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign trip
Go to video
Congo: national mourning after 31 deaths in a stampede
Go to video
Somalia leader backs Army to take over from African Union
Go to video
Nigeria: clashes between jihadists, more than 60 deaths feared
Go to video
Senegal beats Poland to reach knockout stage in Under-17 World Cup
01:22
Mali's military seize control of Kidal rebel stronghold