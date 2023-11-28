Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso: jihadist attack in the north, against the town of Djibo

Burkina Faso paratroopers commando exercise under the supervision of Dutch special forces during U.S. military-led annual counterterrorism exercise in Thies, Senegal.   -  
Copyright © africanews
CHEIKH A.T SY/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Burkina Faso

Aerial images reportedly depict a significant jihadist assault on the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo.

The national armed forces of the west African nation released these images, which were broadcasted on national television, purportedly showing jihadists launching an attack on an army detachment in Djibo, with the army responding to the assault.

Security sources indicate that both sides suffered losses.

Burkina Faso is currently grappling with a jihadist insurgency that originated from neighboring Mali in 2015, resulting in the death of over 17,000 civilians and soldiers and the displacement of two million people.

The west African nation is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup.

