Burkina Faso: jihadist attack in the north, against the town of Djibo

Aerial images reportedly depict a significant jihadist assault on the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo.

The national armed forces of the west African nation released these images, which were broadcasted on national television, purportedly showing jihadists launching an attack on an army detachment in Djibo, with the army responding to the assault.

Security sources indicate that both sides suffered losses.

Burkina Faso is currently grappling with a jihadist insurgency that originated from neighboring Mali in 2015, resulting in the death of over 17,000 civilians and soldiers and the displacement of two million people.

The west African nation is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup.