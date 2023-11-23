Welcome to Africanews

Liberia elections: George Weah's party alleges opposition in run-off

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Monrovia on November 14, 2023   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Liberia

Liberia's ruling party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused the opposition of rigging the recent presidential run-off vote.

Despite raising concerns, the CDC has opted not to pursue further action to preserve national unity.

President George Weah conceded after it became evident that his opponent, Joseph Boakai, secured a narrow yet insurmountable lead, winning by just over 20,000 votes in the final results released on Monday.

CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Koijee claimed at a press conference that the party possessed evidence of opposition interference in the election, citing 21 tally sheets indicating ballot stuffing. However, the evidence was not presented for verification.

International and local election observer groups, including Ecowas and the European Union, deemed the polls free, fair, transparent, and credible.

Joseph Boakai's Unity Party has yet to respond to the allegations.

In a widely praised concession speech, President Weah emphasized the importance of placing the nation above partisan interests. Despite stepping down in January, he affirmed that the CDC would remain a formidable opposition force.

