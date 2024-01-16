Welcome to Africanews

I won't run again for president - George Weah

Liberia's President George Weah speaks during a joint press conference with French President   -  
Copyright © africanews
Stephane Mahe/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Liberia

Liberia's outgoing President George Weah has confirmed he will not seek re-election in 2029 following his recent electoral defeat. The former international footballer, who was elected in 2017, conceded defeat in November to Joseph Boakai.

Speaking to church congregants on Sunday near Monrovia, Weah stated he would be 63 in six years and, as his retirement age is 65, he has no plans to be active in politics beyond that age.

He emphasized the need for time with his family and expressed gratitude to Liberians for his presidency, pledging to promote peace and prosperity in the country.

Weah did not disclose his plans but affirmed his party, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), would remain a strong opposition.

