EU Boosts Africa Presence with strategic investments [Business Africa]

The European Union wants to reposition itself in Africa through investment

In this week's episode we talk about the summit of African countries and the G20, which took place on 20 and 21 November in Berlin as part of the "Compact with Africa" initiative launched by Angela Merkel in 2017.

Our guest is Christoph Kannengießer, Director General of the German-African Economic Association (Afrika-Verein).

Foreign trawlers threaten the future of Senegalese fishing: a deepening crisis

Nearly two-thirds of Senegal's fishermen claim to earn less than they did five years ago, a consequence of the "unsustainable" and "environmentally destructive" practices of bottom trawlers, according to a recent report published by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

The report is based primarily on interviews conducted in Senegal with these communities between September 2022 and May 2023. It points the finger at bottom trawlers in Senegal's fishing crisis.

More details live from Dakar with Wahany Johnson Sambou, our correspondent in Senegal.

Rays of progress: Central Africa's largest solar power plant ushers in a new era for CAR

On 17 November, Central African President Faustin Archange Touadera inaugurated the largest solar power plant in Central Africa, covering an area of almost 70 hectares.

This photovoltaic field at Danzi, 17km from the capital Bangui, was built with World Bank funding of 19 billion CFA francs to boost the capacity of the national electricity company, which is struggling to supply Bangui.