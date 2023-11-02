Welcome to Africanews

"Made in Africa" soon to lead global fashion

Ndea Yoka, journaliste host of Business Africa
By Rédaction Africanews

and Ndea Yoka

Fashion, crafts and "Made in Africa" are booming in Africa. This phenomenon is driven by the rise of the middle classes, but also by a young and growing population and a fast-growing digital sector, facilitating intra-African trade.

Currently valued at $15.5 billion in exports per year, revenues from the continent's fashion industry could triple in a decade with the right investment and infrastructure, according to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who launched the organization's first report on fashion in Africa in Nigeria. economic hub of Lagos.

Nelly Wandji, an expert in African luxury and crafts, is this week's guest on Business Africa.

"We can't expect everything from the private sector. African governments must value and support designers" Nelly Wandji.

3rd edition of the world's largest cybersecurity forum in Saudi

The third edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bringing together industry experts, academics and governments from around the world under the theme of defining common priorities in cyberspace, it aims to support efforts in favour of cyber stability.

AfDB supports Angola's electrification strategy

The Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP) was held in Luanda on the theme of "Accelerating reforms and increasing investments in the energy sector". The event was an opportunity for the Angolan government to present its electrification project for the coming years.

