African Union embraces diverse partnerships at G20 Compact with Africa conference in Berlin

The chairman of the African Union Commission on Monday said the continent was "open to different partnerships", as he addressed the G20 Compact with Africa conference in Berlin.

Asked about China's strong presence in Africa, Moussa Faki said perhaps it had "more vision" than other nations, but that Africa was also open to other partnerships.

“Our wish is for you to place your trust in us, to impose less conditions and to create the conditions together. We from our side to make investments attractive, ” he said.

As the "locomotives of Europe", he said Germany could play a large role in Africa's future.

But he said Africa's debt burden also had to be addressed.

The German government gas pledged 4 billion euros in investments for green energy in Africa until 2030 (4.37 billion US dollars).

German Chancellor Scholz said Germany and the German economy should become a long-term and reliable partner to African countries.

"Compact with Africa” is based on an initiative launched by Germany during its chairmanship of the G20 group in 2017.

It aims to improve the economic framework conditions in the participating countries in order to make them more attractive for foreign private investment.

The group of states now includes several countries from the African continent such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia, according to German news agency dpa.