Senegal beats Poland to reach knockout stage in Under-17 World Cup

The Under 17 FIFA world Cup kicked off on Friday in Indonesia. Four teams represent Africa in the tournament that will end on December 2nd.

Reigning African champions Senegal secured on Tuesday a spot in the knockout out stage.

Idrissa Gueye hit a hat-trick as Senegal dominated Poland 4-1 at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, West Java.

It's a perfect start for the Senegalese who won their opening match against Argentina 2-1 on November 11.

"We just follow the coach's instructions and repeat exactly what we're told. We're sticking to those instructions, and we want to take each match one game at a time. We want to remain humble, while respecting our identity as African champions. We're here to defend Senegal, but also African football," Idrissa Gueye was quoted saying on FIFA website.

The player scored 3 goals.

Senegal is in group D with Argentina, Japan and Poland.

Mali will play Canada on November 16. The team stand second of group B which comprises Canada, Spain and Uzbekistan.

Mali beat Uzbekistan on Nov. 10. To be sure to book its ticket for the next round, the team needs another victory.

On November 15, Burkina Faso will go head-to-head against the USA.

The stallions are in a bad position. They lost their first fixture in the competition 2-0 to France on November 12 and currently hold the last seat in group E. France tops the group followed by the United States of America and South Korea.

Morocco went off to a good start on November 10. The squad beat Panama 2-0. However, they are second in the standings behind Ecuador after suffering a defeat 2-0 against the South American team on November 13. In their next match scheduled on November 16, Morocco will eye a win against hosts Indonesia.

The event is a significant moment on the field for the hosts. Indonesia has not appeared at any World Cup since participating in the 1938 tournament as Dutch East Indies.

Defending champions Brazil won the last U-17 world champions that took place in France in 2019.