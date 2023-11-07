Welcome to Africanews

Fire at Canadian High Commission in Nigeria kills 2 workers repairing generators

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria’s capital killed two people and injured two others, the local emergency services said Monday.

The fire broke out in the morning while workers were servicing generators, said Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency in Abuja. The two killed were Nigerian maintenance workers, she said.

“The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house containing 2,000 liters exploded,” Isa said.

Two maintenance workers were being treated for severe burns, she said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu mourned the victims and offered the Canadian government his government's full support, his office said in a statement.

