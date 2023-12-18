A massive explosion at a fuel depot rocks Guinea's capital, causing casualties and damage

A deadly explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel 'depot in the capital Conakry has left dozens injured Monday, as emergency services battled to put out the fire.

Officials have not confirmed any casualty figures, citing sources news agency France Press puts the provisional death toll at 8.

Local media reported dozens of people were hurt, most of them hospitalized with serious injuries.

The fire broke out at the Guinean Petroleum Company depot shortly after a massive explosion on the night of Sunday to Monday.

The area in the heart of the Kaloum administrative district is home to most government offices.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the depot that supplies most of the fuel in Guinea / raising fears of a major supply disruption.

Military ruler Mamadi Doubouya urged the people of Guinea "to show solidarity and pray". He hinted at the launch of enquiries into the blast.