Day 3 of Charles III visit dedicated to conservation projects in coastal Kenya

Kenya
King Charles III visited marine conservation sites at Nyali beach in Mombasa, southeastern Kenya on Thursday.
The monarch officially sought to learn more about the work of local organizations such as the Kuruwitu Community Welfare Association.
The group, which was established in 2003, aims to protect the area from overfishing, climate change and uncontrolled coral collection.
It therefore launched a coral restoration project.
Charles received a demonstration on the process of coral gardening, the production of artificial coral restoration structures, and coral ‘plugs.
He also saw how organizations are cleaning up the Indian ocean and using plastic waste to build items inluding desks.
Speaking to The Association Press journlists marine conservation expert Neville Agesa was hopeful the monarch's visit would be a “boost to marine conservation efforts by the community” and encourage local politicians to opt for “real action.”
A youth group that educates young people about marine conservation awarded the king a badge recognizing his environmental advocacy.
Earlier in the day, the British royal couple watched as Kenya marine demonstrated a covert beach landing.
They will wrap up their 5-day visit to Kenya on Friday (Nov. 03).
01:12
Uganda agrees petroleum importation deal with Bahrain firm
01:12
King Charles III says there "can be no excuse" for colonial abuses in Kenya
01:02
Pics of the day: October 31, 2023
02:10
Black rhinos thrive in Kenyan sanctuary
Go to video
Kenyan elite police unit on trial for killing Pakistani journalist in 2022
00:58
King Charles III lands in Kenya for a state visit