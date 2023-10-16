Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Serengeti wins top park in Africa for fifth time in a row

Migration of wildebeest from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in Kenya   -  
Copyright © africanews
Joe Mwihia/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Tanzania

It’s one of the most iconic images of Africa, the migration of over 1.5 million wildebeest across the Serengeti to the Masai Mara in Kenya in search of fresh grazing and water, the largest annual movement of animals globally.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world come to the Serengeti in northern Tanzania each year to experience its vast open plains, stunning wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.

On Monday, it was named Africa’s Leading National Park at the World Travel Awards for the fifth time in a row.

Spread over almost 15 thousand square kilometres, it’s home to the world’s largest populations of lion, wildebeest, zebra, cape eland, hyena, gazelles, and cheetah.

The Serengeti beat off stiff competition from five other parks to take the top award.

The other nominees were the Masai Mara in Kenya, and parks in South Africa, Uganda, Namibia, and Botswana.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..