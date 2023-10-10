Algeria "postpones" its mediation in Niger

Algeria announced on Monday that it was "suspending" its mediation intended to put an end to the crisis that has shaken Niger since the takeover by the military.

“The Algerian government has decided to postpone the initiation of the planned preparatory discussions until obtaining the clarifications that it considers necessary regarding the implementation of Algerian mediation” in Niger, indicated the Ministry of Affairs foreigners in a press release.

Algiers recalls that the Nigerien authorities had informed the Algerian government, on September 27, "by official letter (...) of their acceptance of Algerian mediation in the political, institutional and constitutional crisis that Niger is facing."

The Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, then instructed the head of diplomacy, Ahmed Attaf, "to go to Niamey as soon as possible (...) to begin preparatory discussions", according to the same source.

But the exchanges between the two chancelleries on "the program and content of this visit" were not "conclusive", added the press release.

Algeria also deplores that "official and public declarations from Nigerien authorities have raised legitimate questions as to their real willingness to follow up on their acceptance of Algerian mediation."

The Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, declared that he had learned of the acceptance of this mediation on social networks, half-heartedly accusing Algeria of “manipulation”.

Algiers had proposed at the end of August political discussions "for a maximum of six months (...) with the participation and approval of all parties in Niger without exclusion", under the supervision of a "civil authority led by a consensual personality and accepted by all sides of the political class", in order to lead to the "reestablishment of constitutional order in the country".

Niger has been governed for more than two months by a military regime that came to power after a coup that overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum.