Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Angola opens up, puts in place visa-free entry to nationals from 90 countries

Angola airport   -  
Copyright © africanews
2023
By Rédaction Africanews

Angola

Angola has joined the growing list of countries in Africa allowing visa free entry.

The move passed in a resolution lastweek will allow visa-free entry for 90-day stays to nationals from over 90 countries.

The new resolution is contained in Presidential Decree Number 189/23 of 29 September 2023. It comes as the southern African country opens its borders to visitors from a large number of countries to boost its tourism sector

Fourteen African nations are on the list for the visa-free entry. These include Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria. South Africans have not needed visas for Angola since 1 December 2017, when a visa-abolition agreement was signed between both nations.

Only five African countries (Seychelles, Mozambique, Rwanda, Comoros and Madagascar) offer visa-free access or visas on arrival to citizens of all African countries. Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..