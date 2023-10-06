Angola opens up, puts in place visa-free entry to nationals from 90 countries

Angola has joined the growing list of countries in Africa allowing visa free entry.

The move passed in a resolution lastweek will allow visa-free entry for 90-day stays to nationals from over 90 countries.

The new resolution is contained in Presidential Decree Number 189/23 of 29 September 2023. It comes as the southern African country opens its borders to visitors from a large number of countries to boost its tourism sector

Fourteen African nations are on the list for the visa-free entry. These include Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria. South Africans have not needed visas for Angola since 1 December 2017, when a visa-abolition agreement was signed between both nations.

Only five African countries (Seychelles, Mozambique, Rwanda, Comoros and Madagascar) offer visa-free access or visas on arrival to citizens of all African countries. Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa