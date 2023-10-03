Supporters of Egyptian president el-Sissi celebrate his bid

**Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday celebrated after he confirmed his re-election bid for elections scheduled for December.

Egypt will hold a presidential election over three days between December 10 to 12, with a runoff on January 8 to 10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

El-Sissi enters the race as the clear favourite, with no serious challenge posed by other candidates.

"As Egyptians, we unite and recognise the tremendous effort the president has put in and the significant changes that have occurred in the previous period," said one supporter. "[...] to ensure that the development process continues, we hope that President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will be with us."

The president has been in power since 2014 after he led the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.