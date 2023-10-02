Uganda's constitutional court to hear challenges against anti-homosexuality law

Uganda's constitutional court is set to begin hearing three petitions challenging the anti-homosexuality law enacted in May.

This law imposes severe penalties, including the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," which can involve sexual acts with children or vulnerable individuals. It also applies to cases of forced same-sex relations, life-long infections like HIV, or repeated offences.

The petitioners, comprising individuals and human rights organizations, contend that the law was passed without meaningful public participation and infringed upon constitutional rights and freedoms. Critics have labelled it as draconian, inhumane, and a grave violation of universal human rights.

The petitioners argue that the legal and parliamentary affairs committee conducted inadequate scrutiny and failed to facilitate sufficient public input. They assert that the law violates constitutional rights, including the right to equality, non-discrimination, dignity, privacy, health, freedom of expression, and association.

In August, a 20-year-old man became the first person to be prosecuted for aggravated homosexuality, facing the risk of a death penalty.

Reports indicate that this year has witnessed over 300 human rights abuses against LGBTQ+ individuals, including torture, beatings, arrests, and forced outings based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a BBC report, the case has been postponed to next Thursday, sourcing the petition's lawyers.