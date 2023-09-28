Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda: an AI platform for small holder farmers

In this Sept. 2, 2019 photo, farmers work on their land near the Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Rwanda.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Felipe Dana/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Diana Iriza in Kigali (Rwanda) for Africanews

Rwanda

A young female student in Rwanda from the University of Rwanda Theofrida Muginga is creating 'Mkulima GPT,' a ChatGPT-driven Swahili chatbot. Its mission is to empower smallholder farmers by detecting crop diseases and providing culturally-sensitive agricultural advice.

Named 'Mkulima GPT,' this ground-breaking project combines AI and IoT to aid small-scale farmers, especially those with limited resources.

"I come from a background where we depend on the cultivation of Agriculture," MKULIMA CHATGPT founder Theofrida Muginga says.

"So in this aspect you look at so many farmers being left behind when it comes to technology, one of the technologies we are using is CHATGPT and I know most farmers don’t really know about it or they are probably not interested but we can make great use of these artificial intelligence technologies."

What sets 'Mkulima GPT' apart is its commitment to local languages and its vision to expand services to more African languages. To facilitate accessibility, 'Mkulima GPT' has already established an online presence through a dedicated website and a WhatsApp phone number where farmers can ask queries that cover a wide range of topics, including farm preparation, maize disease management, and post-harvest procedures.

"We are expecting to have multiple numbers of farmers to use this technology and we are looking at the possibility of including Kinyarwanda into CHATGPT as well. When we were developing the application we got to interact with farmers and one of the crop diseases was [head] smut."

"[Head] smut keeps [spreading] because the practices are poor, but the application keeps on reminding of the good practices and not the practices that bring back the disease.

Currently in testing, the project welcomes user feedback and plans to launch in December, with input from agriculture and AI experts to enhance its capabilities before reaching smallholder farmers.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..