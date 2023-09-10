Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal: PM Chosen as Presidential Candidate for 2024 Elections

Senegal former Minister of Economy, Amadou Ba, now PM speaks during summit on human capital and investment in children for growth and productivity, Oct 6 2016, Washington, DC.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ZACH GIBSON/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Senegal

Senegalese President Macky Sall officially nominated his Prime Minister, Amadou Ba, as the candidate representing his party in the upcoming February 2024 presidential election. This significant announcement was jointly made by the presidency and the government coalition.

President Sall, who had been in office since 2012 and secured re-election in 2019, declared in July that he would not pursue a third term, thereby addressing constitutional concerns.

Consequently, he was given the authority by his party to select a candidate of his choice.

62 year old Amadou Ba has been serving as prime minister since September 2022 and was considered one of the frontrunners among the approximately ten declared candidates within the presidential party who aimed to succeed President Sall.

The government coalition, Benno Bokk Yakaar, highlighted their choice on social media, declaring Ba as the coherent choice for victory in the first round.

Amadou Ba's nomination received formal approval during a meeting of coalition leaders held at the presidential palace, broadcast live on national television.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..