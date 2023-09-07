Zambia’s former First Lady released from police custody

Zambia
Former Zambia President Edgar Lungu's wife, Esther Lungu, has been freed from police custody and will face court proceedings.
She, along with four others, was arrested on Wednesday but was released in the evening, as confirmed by police spokesperson Danny Mwale.
The charges against them include the theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a property certificate in Lusaka, and possession of property suspected to be linked to criminal activities.
All the accused individuals have denied any wrongdoing.
