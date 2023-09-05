Central African bloc suspends Gabon over coup

The Central African regional bloc, known as ECCAS, has announced the suspension of Gabon's membership.

This development comes as General Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn in as the transitional president on Monday, consolidating his grip on power.

The coup unfolded shortly after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of a controversial third term as president. However, General Nguema has not provided a clear timeline for the return to civilian rule in Gabon, leaving the nation in a state of uncertainty.

During a pivotal meeting where leaders from Central Africa gathered to discuss Gabon's suspension, moments of introspection may have emerged.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of Equatorial Guinea, presided over this gathering and voiced concerns about Gabon's impact on regional peace, security, and stability.

President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, now 81 years old, has been at the helm of Equatorial Guinea since 1979. Much like Ali Bongo's family in Gabon, the Obiang Nguema family has faced allegations of massive embezzlement of state resources and harsh repression of political opposition.

This situation in Central Africa highlights a broader issue on the African continent, where several long-standing leaders have remained in power for extended periods and are understandably apprehensive about any talk of a "coup."

The suspension of Gabon from ECCAS serves as a significant development in the region, shedding light on the ongoing challenges surrounding leadership, governance, and stability in Central Africa.