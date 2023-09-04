Nigeria to attend G20 summit, plans to apply for membership

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, will attend the G20 summit in New Delhi next weekend and is considering applying to become a member of this group of countries, the presidency has announced.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took office in May, intends to attend the summit in India, where trade, the global economy, climate change and the war in Ukraine will be on the agenda.

In a statement on Sunday, Nigerian presidency spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said the country wanted to join the G20 but that discussions were underway within the government to assess the benefits to the country.

"When the consultations are completed, the government will decide whether or not it is appropriate for the country to apply," the spokesman said. "The President's participation in the G20 summit in India is part of this objective".

Bola Tinubu will be attending the 18th G20 summit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also take part in a round-table discussion with Indian and Nigerian business leaders and industrialists.

The Nigerian President and ministers will also hold bilateral talks to attract more foreign investment to Nigeria, one of the continent's leading oil-producing countries.

Since taking office, Bola Tinubu has launched a series of reforms to revive the economy and attract more investment.

The G20 brings together the world's largest economies - 19 countries and the European Union - which together account for 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.