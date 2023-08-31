Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Niger's junta instructs police to expel French ambassador

France's ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Niger

Niger’s military junta that seized power last month on Thursday said it had revoked the French ambassador’s diplomatic immunity and instructed the police to expel him.

Sylvain Itte visa and that of his family have also been cancelled.

He had been told by the junta last Friday that he had 48 hours to leave the country in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were "contrary to the interests of Niger".

But the deadline passed on Monday without Paris recalling him.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the ambassador would stay in Niger despite pressure from the military regime. And he reiterated Paris' support for ousted democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

The French government said it does not recognise the coup leaders as the country's legitimate rulers.

Since toppling the president, the junta has leveraged anti-French sentiment among the population to shore up its support.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..