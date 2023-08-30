Africa: the 7 military coups over the last three years

Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020, before the one underway on Wednesday in Gabon.

- Niger -

On July 26, 2023, the military announced that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani becomes the new strongman of the country.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on August 10 its intention to deploy a regional force to "restore constitutional order", while continuing to favor the diplomatic route.

The military proposes a transition period of "three years" maximum before returning power to civilians.

- Burkina Faso: two putsches in 8 months -

On January 24, 2022, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was ousted from power by the military, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated president in February.

On September 30, Damiba was in turn dismissed from his position by the military, Captain Ibrahim Traoré was invested as transitional president until a presidential election scheduled for July 2024.

- Sudan -

On October 25, 2021, soldiers led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane chased out the transitional civilian leaders, who were supposed to lead the country towards democracy after 30 years of dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, himself deposed in 2019.

Since April 15, 2023, a war due to a power struggle between General Burhane and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has killed at least 5,000 people in the country.

- Guinea -

On September 5, 2021, President Alpha Condé was overthrown by a military coup. On October 1, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya became president.

The military has promised to return the place to elected civilians by the end of 2024.

- Mali: two coups in 9 months -

On August 18, 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown by the military, a transitional government was formed in October.

But on May 24, 2021, the military arrested the president and the Prime Minister. Colonel Assimi Goïta was inaugurated in June as transitional president.

The junta has committed to returning the place to civilians after the elections scheduled for February 2024.