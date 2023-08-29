39 women and children dead in Sudan – Doctors

At least 39 people, mostly women and children, were killed on Tuesday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, when rockets fell on their homes during fighting between the army and paramilitaries, a medical source and witnesses told AFP.

Since 11 August, according to the UN, more than 50,000 people have been forced to flee Nyala, where communications networks are virtually permanently cut off due to the intensity of the conflict.

-More to follow-