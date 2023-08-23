Zimbabwe: 'There is no way there won't be a new President', Chamisa says after casting ballot

As Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa voted Wednesday (Aug. 23), victory was certain in his eyes.

He cast his ballot in Harare. Zimbabwe went to the polls for presidential and legislative elections.

45-year-old Chamisa vies to defeat incumbent 80-year-old head of state Emmerson Mnangagwa.

After voting he addresses the press outside.

"There is no way there is not going to be a new government in this country, there is going to be a new leader, a new President a new government. We are winning this election, we have won this election."

"They know it that’s why they are panicking, that’s why they are conniving with ZEC [Editor'(s note: Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission] to do all these funny games funny games or no funny games our victory is settled. We have won this election and we are going to continue to insist on peace and on the credible election and making sure we have a legitimate outcome out of these elections."

Chamisa's comments echoed his early enthusiasm during the 2018 polls.

After he voted in the last presidential election, he said his party did exceedingly well.

The Electoral commission eventually announced Chamisa had narrowly lost the presidential election.

Accusations

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the CCC party leader accused the government of a "clear and deliberate ploy" of withholding ballot papers for "other candidates" in urban areas such as Harare.

He also accused the electoral commission of infringing voters rights.

"Voting is very important, I am encouraging all the citizens to exercise their right to vote, but I must say that we are disappointed because the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission have disappointed the citizens. People came in their large numbers in some cases particularly in Harare and Bulawayo which are the urban centers where we are very strong there has not been timely voting, we were to start voting at 7, up to this moment people have not received their ballot papers for certain candidates, the counsellor candidates."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission acknowledged the late distribution of ballot papers at some polling stations and blamed it on delays in their printing "arising from numerous court challenges.” Governing party activists and the opposition had brought a flurry of cases over who could run in both presidential and parliamentary elections.

The vote takes place against a backdrop of discontent at Zimbabwe's economic crisis, is being watched as a barometer of popularity for the ruling ZANU-PF in power for 43 years.

Internet access was reportedly restricted ahead of the elections.