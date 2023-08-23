Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash in Russia

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia repotedly initiated an investigation of the crash of a plane that happened in the Tver Region on Wednesday (Aug.23), accordign to Russia's Tass news agency.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in the list of passengers of the crashed flight.

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed Wednesday (Aug. 23), killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

Emergency response services have told TASS that four bodies have been found. The plane reportedly caught fire after hitting the ground and burned up. It had been in flight less than 30 minutes.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

It was not immediately clear if the Wagner boss had boarded the flight.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.