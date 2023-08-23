Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Tass - AP - Euronews

Russia

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia repotedly initiated an investigation of the crash of a plane that happened in the Tver Region on Wednesday (Aug.23), accordign to Russia's Tass news agency.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in the list of passengers of the crashed flight.

A business jet crash in Russia has killed 10, and Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, authorities said.

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed Wednesday (Aug. 23), killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

Emergency response services have told TASS that four bodies have been found. The plane reportedly caught fire after hitting the ground and burned up. It had been in flight less than 30 minutes.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

It was not immediately clear if the Wagner boss had boarded the flight.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..