Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

ECOWAS envoys in Niger to find peaceful solution to crisis

xxxx   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP - AFP

Niger

ECOWAS envoys arrived in Niger on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 19) in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution to the leadership crisis.

Niger's prime minister welcomed the delegation which was headed by a Nigerian former military head of state. Abdulsalami Abubakar

This approach will be crowned with success, and I will report on the discussions to the current President of ECOWAS,' he said.

Nigeria's presidentBola Tinubu is serving as the ECOWAS president.

Abdulsalami Abubakar met separately with General Abdourahmane Tiani, the junta leader, and toppled President Mohamed Bazoum during the visit.

Speculations about Bazoum's health had been rife. Since the July 26 coup, Bazoum has been under house arrest with his family.

ECOWAS on August 10 ordered the deployment of a "standby force" to restore constitutional rule in Niger.

Saturday's (Aug. 19) meetings joined reconciliation efforts by Leonardo Santos Simao, the U.N. special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who arrived on Friday (Aug. 18).

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..