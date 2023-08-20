ECOWAS envoys in Niger to find peaceful solution to crisis

Niger
ECOWAS envoys arrived in Niger on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 19) in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution to the leadership crisis.
Niger's prime minister welcomed the delegation which was headed by a Nigerian former military head of state. Abdulsalami Abubakar
This approach will be crowned with success, and I will report on the discussions to the current President of ECOWAS,' he said.
Nigeria's presidentBola Tinubu is serving as the ECOWAS president.
Abdulsalami Abubakar met separately with General Abdourahmane Tiani, the junta leader, and toppled President Mohamed Bazoum during the visit.
Speculations about Bazoum's health had been rife. Since the July 26 coup, Bazoum has been under house arrest with his family.
ECOWAS on August 10 ordered the deployment of a "standby force" to restore constitutional rule in Niger.
Saturday's (Aug. 19) meetings joined reconciliation efforts by Leonardo Santos Simao, the U.N. special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who arrived on Friday (Aug. 18).
01:26
ECOWAS intervention in Niger: 'We are ready to go any time the order is given'
01:51
Daily survival becomes a struggle for Niger residents
01:56
ECOWAS defence chiefs insist they are ready to send troops to Niger should negotiations fail
01:03
Member states except those under military rule ready for armed intervention in Niger- ECOWAS
Go to video
Niger coup is doomed to "failure" - Nicolas Sarkozy
01:24
Niger: Niamey residents support call for mass recruitment of volunteers into army