ECOWAS envoys in Niger to find peaceful solution to crisis

ECOWAS envoys arrived in Niger on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 19) in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution to the leadership crisis.

Niger's prime minister welcomed the delegation which was headed by a Nigerian former military head of state. Abdulsalami Abubakar

This approach will be crowned with success, and I will report on the discussions to the current President of ECOWAS,' he said.

Nigeria's presidentBola Tinubu is serving as the ECOWAS president.

Abdulsalami Abubakar met separately with General Abdourahmane Tiani, the junta leader, and toppled President Mohamed Bazoum during the visit.

Speculations about Bazoum's health had been rife. Since the July 26 coup, Bazoum has been under house arrest with his family.

ECOWAS on August 10 ordered the deployment of a "standby force" to restore constitutional rule in Niger.

Saturday's (Aug. 19) meetings joined reconciliation efforts by Leonardo Santos Simao, the U.N. special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who arrived on Friday (Aug. 18).