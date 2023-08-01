Bayern train without Sadio Mane ahead of Liverpool match in Singapore

Bayern Munich held an open training session at the Lioncity Sailors Training Center on Tuesday, ahead of their pre-season match against Liverpool. Their senegales forward Sadio Mane was however ostensibly absent.

Bayern are without Mane, who just announced that he is set to join Al-Nassr after only one year at German club.

Bayern Liverpool match will take place on 2nd August at the Singapore National Stadium.

After only a year spent in the colors of Bayern Munich, where everything did not go well, Sadio Mané is expected to have leave the Bavarian side to join Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo in the next few hours.