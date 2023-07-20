Ghana rolls out HIV self-testing kit

Ghana has launched an HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) program. This initiative aims to empower Ghanaians with the ability to check their HIV status in the comfort and privacy of their homes.

Among the various options available under this program, one notable method is the oral HIV self-test. With this approach, individuals can swab their upper and lower gums using a specialized oral swab.

The swab is then immersed in a test tube solution, and within 20 minutes, the test results are revealed. A single line indicates a negative result, while two lines indicate a reactive result.

However, it's crucial to note that if the test yields a reactive result, it must be confirmed at a health facility to ensure accuracy and proper follow-up care.

According to the Ghana Aids Commission, there are currently more than 350,000 people living with HIV in the country. Shockingly, only 71% of them are aware of their HIV status.

By offering an easy and confidential way to know one's HIV status, this program is poised to play a vital role in reducing new infections and enhancing overall public health in the country.

The launch of this innovative program underscores Ghana's commitment to combating HIV and promoting the well-being of its citizens