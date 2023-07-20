Firefighters battle fire on Algeria-Tunisia border

Algerian authorities on Wednesday closed the border post of Oum Teboul on the border with Tunisia after a fire that broke out on Tuesday continued to rage.

The fire started in the Maloula forest near the city of Tarbaka, on the border between Algeria and Tunisia late Tuesday.

Tunisia firefighters have been battling the blaze which has continued to expand, prompting Algeria's Regional Commission for Disaster Prevention and Relief Organisation to close the border post, authorities said in a press release.

Travellers to Tunisia have been redirected to the border posts of Babbouch and El Aioun.

Algerian authorities have also called on tourists heading to Tunisia to postpone their travel plans amidst concern over the effects of the fires.