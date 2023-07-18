Egypt: Rapper Travis Scott banned from performing at the pyramids

The union of Egyptian musicians on Tuesday banned American rapper Travis Scott's concert scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, arguing that it contravened respect for the "traditions of the Egyptian people".

Regularly, international stars of world pop organize huge concerts at the foot of the pharaonic pyramids of Cairo, like the American hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas in October 2021.

The musicians' union very rarely opposes such events but has been on a crusade for years against Egyptian urban music, rap in the lead.

Egypt is also in the midst of a campaign against what it denounces as a "rewriting" of its history: it is upwind against African-American movements which claim affiliation with the Pharaohs.

On Tuesday, the musicians' union, which has the right to oversee any concert or broadcast of music in the most populous of Arab countries, explained in a press release that it accepts any concert, provided that it "does not undermine customs and traditions. ancestry of the Egyptian people".

"After examining the opinions expressed on social networks and the positions of the artist, the union has found images and documented information about the strange rituals he performs which go against our traditions", continues the text.

The statement, however, never defines these "rituals" which it attributes to Travis Scott, American hip-hop heavyweight, currently on a world tour.