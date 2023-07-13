Ghana urged not to expel Burkinabae refugees fleeing jihadists

Ghana
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has issued an urgent plea to the government of Ghana, urging it to immediately halt the expulsion of refugees from Burkina Faso.
The UNHCR expressed deep concern over reports that hundreds of Burkinabè citizens, including vulnerable women and children, were being deported from Ghana after seeking refuge from the violence that has plagued their homeland.
Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the UNHCR has expressed its readiness to provide enhanced support to Ghana in addressing the pressing needs of these refugees.
Burkina Faso, like several other countries in Africa's Sahel region, is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.
An Islamist insurgency has forced over two million people in Burkina Faso to flee their homes, seeking safety and shelter from the relentless violence.
The magnitude of the crisis necessitates immediate attention and concerted efforts by neighboring countries to provide assistance and protection to those displaced by the conflict.
Go to video
Jihadist groups increase abuses in northeast Mali - HRW
Go to video
Zimbabwe election: court cancels candidacy of Mugabe ally
Go to video
Sudan’s rival armies hit with UK sanctions
Go to video
6 killed and 4 wounded in a mass shooting in South Africa. Police search for gunmen
00:44
Senegalese opposition figure charged with insulting President Sall
Go to video
Three people killed in a helicopter crash in southeastern Congo