Ghana urged not to expel Burkinabae refugees fleeing jihadists
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has issued an urgent plea to the government of Ghana, urging it to immediately halt the expulsion of refugees from Burkina Faso.

The UNHCR expressed deep concern over reports that hundreds of Burkinabè citizens, including vulnerable women and children, were being deported from Ghana after seeking refuge from the violence that has plagued their homeland.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the UNHCR has expressed its readiness to provide enhanced support to Ghana in addressing the pressing needs of these refugees.

Burkina Faso, like several other countries in Africa's Sahel region, is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.

An Islamist insurgency has forced over two million people in Burkina Faso to flee their homes, seeking safety and shelter from the relentless violence.

The magnitude of the crisis necessitates immediate attention and concerted efforts by neighboring countries to provide assistance and protection to those displaced by the conflict.

Additional sources • bbc

