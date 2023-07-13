Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Ghana: New oil refinery in Tema to open in August

Refinery   -  
Copyright © africanews
CLEARED
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

A US$1.98 billion oil refinery facility at Tema, Ghana is scheduled to commence operation by end of August this year.

The refinery, which is the latest investment of the Sentuo Group, is expected to produce five million metric tonnes of petroleum products including liquified petroleum gas (LPG), jet fuel, gasoline, diesel and fuel oil.

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, conducted a tour of the facility Monday and confirmed the Sentuo Group was in discussions with the Ministry of Energy to acquire 500,000 barrels of crude oil from Ghana's oil fields for its first production.

By 2025, the refinery would refine 4.26 million tonnes of refined petroleum products such as, gasoline, kerosene, and diesel of high quality above the euro iv standard according to the Sentuo Group.

The refinery is also expected to produce 350,000 tonnes of a series of pitch products, 200,000 tonnes of lubricating base oil and solvent naphtha and 400,000 tonnes of by-products such as polypropylene, ammonium sulphate, sulfuric acid and sulphur.

Ghana, one of Africa’s fastest-growing hydrocarbon markets, is seeking to double its production by the end of 2023,

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..