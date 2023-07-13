Former Mozambique finance minister extradited to the US

After nearly five years, former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang was extradited to the US on Wednesday to face a fraud and corruption trial over a $2 billion scandal involving fraudulent government loans.

Held in South Africa, Chang was finally handed over to US authorities after his last-ditch court effort to avoid extradition failed in May.

Chang is accused of receiving bribes of up to $17 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects.

According to US prosecutors, the money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings.

The loans totalling $2 billion were intended for the purchase of fishing vessels and naval patrol boats and other resources to help Mozambique’s fishing industry, but it's alleged that never happened.

The scandal caused a financial crisis in Mozambique when the International Monetary Fund withdrew its support for the country after the so-called "hidden debts" were revealed in 2016.