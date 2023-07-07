Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria confirms outbreak of deadly diphtheria

Nigeria confirms outbreak of deadly diphtheria
This photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 798 cases of diphtheria in Nigeria since December 2022, resulting in one death.

In a recent statement, the NCDC disclosed that 654 of the confirmed cases were among individuals who were not vaccinated.

The outbreak has been reported in multiple states, with Kano recording the highest number of cases at 782. Children aged 2-14 years account for the majority of cases, and the case fatality rate stands at 10%.

The NCDC emphasizes the importance of vaccination in preventing diphtheria and highlights the need to improve historical vaccination coverage, as less than half of children under 15 are fully protected from the disease.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..