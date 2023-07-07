Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan police clash with anti-tax hike protesters, dozens arrested

Opposition supporters hold posters that read 'Tumechoka' (Swahili for: We are tired), July 7, 2023   -  
LUIS TATO/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Kenya

Protestors were out in force this Friday in the Kenyan city port of Mombasa to demonstrate against a raft of controversial tax increases.

"We are tired" chanted the demonstrators as they clashed against police forces.

Kenyan president, William Ruto, signed a law last week imposing new taxes on Kenyans already suffering from a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Last Friday, the high court in Nairobi suspended the implementation of the new bill after a senator filed a case challenging its constitutional legality.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio alliance called for anti-government protests over the impact of the new taxes

