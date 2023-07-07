Kenyan police clash with anti-tax hike protesters, dozens arrested

Kenya
Protestors were out in force this Friday in the Kenyan city port of Mombasa to demonstrate against a raft of controversial tax increases.
"We are tired" chanted the demonstrators as they clashed against police forces.
Kenyan president, William Ruto, signed a law last week imposing new taxes on Kenyans already suffering from a severe cost-of-living crisis.
Last Friday, the high court in Nairobi suspended the implementation of the new bill after a senator filed a case challenging its constitutional legality.
Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio alliance called for anti-government protests over the impact of the new taxes
Go to video
2024 presidential polls: To run, or not to run, that is Macky Sall's question
01:00
Road accident in Kenya kills at least 51
02:25
Kenya former Facebook moderator reveals torments, seeks justice in court
01:18
Kenya: President Ruto enacts new finance bill
Go to video
Kenya: five civilians killed, some beheaded, in Shebab attack in east
Go to video
Zimbabwean women challenge outdated law banning 'taboo' Sex Toys