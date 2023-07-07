Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia Church apologises to followers in Tigray over war

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray as they hold candles during the  
AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church's Holy Synod has issued an apology to the people of Tigray for their role in the devastating war in the region.

In a statement released on Thursday, the synod expressed regret for failing to ensure the safety of church leaders and followers during the conflict.

Criticism has been directed at the church for not condemning the war, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. Tigray bishops had even announced their intention to establish an independent church outside the synod earlier this year.

Following the war's conclusion in late 2022, the Holy Synod has been actively seeking reconciliation with Orthodox leaders in Tigray. They have officially apologized for the delayed delivery of humanitarian assistance after the war ended.

While some see this as a positive beginning, a bishop from Tigray criticized the apology, stating that it falls short of acknowledging the magnitude of the injustices committed. 

The church reaffirmed its recognition of His Holiness Abune Matthias as the patriarch and denied any plans to appoint another patriarch.

