Mining industry opens up to technological solutions

Telecom giant Vodacom is introducing innovative solutions to enhance mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At the Mining Week event in the DRC, Vodacom showcased its advanced technological offerings to the mining industry.

One of their products, Umoja, in partnership with Glencore and Standard Bank, provides an employee self-service system, enabling mine workers to receive essential messages and updates on their mobile phones. Additionally, Vodacom's M-Pesa facilitates financial inclusion in remote areas where traditional banks are inaccessible.

By actively participating in the economic development of the DRC, Vodacom aims to contribute to the local economy and improve the lives of the Congolese people. Despite challenges such as the energy deficit, Vodacom remains committed to its goal of connecting the unconnected and providing connectivity solutions to uplift communities.