Hospital in Darfur struggles to give basic services

The Nyala Turkish-Sudanese Teaching Hospital continues to provide medical services despite the ongoing clashes in the country.

However, the hospital, which opened in 2014, is struggling to provide basic services to all of its patients.

Khadija Awad, a patient with kidney failure, said “I used to do dialysis twice a week, but because of the conditions the country is going through now, I have to do dialysis once a week".

"My conditions are difficult and the situation in general is not reassuring", she added.

Yasser Adam, a doctor working in the hospital, told reporters that "the numbers (patients) that we're receiving is great so far”.

He also said that "We are appealing to the world now that we are in great need of blood and blood donation."

The Nyala Sudanese Turkish hospital's Medical Director, Soliman Ahmadi described the difficult situation the hospital is facing.

“We receive very few medical tools, and we lack many medical treatments, we need a CBC Device, and we informed the authorities of our urgent need for some medical tools, among the important things are gauze, gloves”, he said.

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Since then, over 3,000 people have been killed, the country’s Health Ministry said, while about 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the U.N.

The administration of the Nyala Institute for Health Services stated that all health facilities in the area were closed as a result of the intensification of the clashes. Despite the conflict, the management of Nyala Turkish-Sudanese Hospital confirmed that the hospital continues to provide health services.