Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria: Muslims in Lagos celebrate Eid al-Adha

Lagos muslims   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerian Muslims in Lagos celebrated on Wednesday Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest feasts in the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest place in Islam.

In Lagos, faithfuls gathered for morning prayers at mosques or designated prayer grounds. After prayers, people greeted each other and engaged in acts of charity.

One of the central traditions of Eid al-Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel.

Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal in memory of a biblical story about the Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his own son after a command from God in a dream.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts, one-third for the family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the less fortunate.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..