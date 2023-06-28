Nigeria: Muslims in Lagos celebrate Eid al-Adha

Nigeria
Nigerian Muslims in Lagos celebrated on Wednesday Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest feasts in the Islamic calendar.
Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest place in Islam.
In Lagos, faithfuls gathered for morning prayers at mosques or designated prayer grounds. After prayers, people greeted each other and engaged in acts of charity.
One of the central traditions of Eid al-Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel.
Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal in memory of a biblical story about the Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his own son after a command from God in a dream.
The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts, one-third for the family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third for the less fortunate.
