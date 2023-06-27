Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pilgrims visit Mount Arafat on crucial day of Hajj

A pilgrim prays on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia   -  
Copyright © africanews
Amr Nabil/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Hajj

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims moved through the Saudi Arabian valley of Mina to Mount Arafat at dawn on Tuesday for a crucial day of the Hajj - to engage in supplication and seeking forgiveness, as well as listening to sermons.

The intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual Hajj takes place at the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of the holy city of Mecca, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal.

The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..