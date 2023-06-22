Senegal: Opposition members to regain eligibility for 2024 election

The political committee of the national dialogue between the goverment and the opposition said it was in favor of modifications to the electoral code which would lift the ineligibility of the two members of the opposition on Wednesday.

Karim Wade, a former minister and son of former senegallese President Abdoulaye Wade, and Khalifa Sall, a former mayor of Dakar were handed jail sentences in 2018 and 2015 for embezzlement and corruption respectively. They were disqualified from the 2019 election despite being pardoned by President Macky Sall.

Sall in May welcomed members of various parties, religious leaders and civil society to a multi-day national dialogue aimed at reducing political tensions. Proposals will be submitted to Sall who is expected to address the nation by June 25.

Opposition parties have argued that Sall's government has used the justice department to target the opposition to pave the way for a possible third term.

Sall has neither confirmed nor denied that he'll seek a third term.

According to the commission, the issue of Sall running for a third term should be referred to the constitutional court for a ruling.