Nigerian new policy reforms hits small businesses [Business Africa]

The Nigerian government introduced an oil subsidy to cushion the effect of rising global oil prices in the 1970s. The subsidy had kept petrol prices cheap for decades in Africa’s biggest economy but it became increasingly costly for the country. The new president decision to remove a popular petrol subsidy is imposing extra burden on the masses.

Angola aims to become Science and Tech hub

Angola's largest international technology forum, ANGOTIC 2023, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event promotes debate around current, global and future issues in information and communication technologies between government entities, it showcases innovations, as well as new trends in the sector.

Sub-Saharan Africa M&A fell by 80%

The global value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving companies operating in sub-Saharan Africa reached $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, registering an 80% drop compared to the same period of 2022, according to a new report, experts blame it on the pandemic and the global recession.