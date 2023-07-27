What's at stake at the Russia-Africa summit {Business Africa}

Many African countries have taken a neutral stance over the conflict in Ukraine, as they seek to strike a delicate balance between relations with Russia and Western allies.

And yet, Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, and most recently to end a grain deal that allowed safe passage of grains from Ukraine has led to higher food and oil prices for many African nations.

The second Russia-Africa Summit which aims at bringing about a “new level of mutually beneficial partnership” between Russia and the African continent comes as Moscow continues to wage war against Ukraine.

Gustavo de Carvalho is a Senior Researcher on Russia-Africa ties in our African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at SAIIA and Oleksandra Matviïtchou, Ukrainian lawyer and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate joined us for more insights

- Angolan kwanza's fall stokes inflation pressure -

The Angolan kwanza is one of the worst-performing African currencies this year as low oil prices and an increase in debt payments have made it harder for the central bank to prop it up. Our Angolan correspondent provides a report on the update on the country's economic and financial situation.

- Gabon: the Nkok Special Investment Zone -

Meeting in Libreville, 18 countries from across the continent signed the statutes governing the operation of the Association of Administrative Management Bodies of African Economic Zones, with the aim of competing more effectively with other regions of the world in emerging markets. Here are the details of this from our correspondent in Gabon.