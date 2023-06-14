Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa approves controversial universal health bill

Parliamentary session in Cape Town on December 13, 2022 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.   -  
Copyright © africanews
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's National Assembly has passed a controversial bill to introduce universal health coverage in the country.

South Africa's health minister, Joe Phaahla, hailed the approval of the bill as "a historic step" for the legislation that had been in the pipeline for twelve years.

The opposition fears that the already overburdened public health system will collapse if the new legislation comes into force.

Leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), denounced the move saying that nine million of the 60 million South Africans who have medical insurance "would have to be covered by an already overburdened public health system".

In Africa's leading industrial power, public hospitals are often overcrowded and under-resourced or understaffed

The most privileged often turn to the private sector.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..