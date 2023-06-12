Brazil's Vinicius to feature in friendly against Guinea

Forward Vinicius Junior reported for duty with the Brazil national team in Barcelona on Monday.

The Real Madrid star joins the 'Seleção' ahead of facing Guinea in a friendly at Espanyol's Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Saturday.

Brazil then travel to Portugal for a second friendly against Senegal at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Tuesday 20th.

It is the 22-year-old's first international call up since being racially abused in a La Liga game at Valencia in May.

Following the match, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the two games are part of an anti-racism campaign

Unai Simón, Spanish national team goalkeeper:

"The racism needs to be solved as soon as possible. I don't want to be too persistent because I can see that everybody is actually doing our bit to make it better. Vinicius is an exceptional player. He´s a world class player. He has proved so. He's just a very good person, on and off the pitch."