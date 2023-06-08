Moroccans hold pro-Palestinian rally to protest Knesset speaker's visit

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Moroccan parliament on Tuesday to protest against the visit of Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The protesters were clearly against the recent normalization ties between Morocco and Israel as they also chanted slogans to free Palestine.

"We cannot accept that the head of the Israeli Parliament can come here with total impunity, even though the Israeli Parliament is currently an extreme right-wing parliament, dominated by fascists, and is coming here to be received by the Moroccan Parliament," said Abdelhamid Amine, member of the Moroccan Front in support of Palestine and against normalization.

The Israeli speaker visited the North African country on Tuesday and called for the strengthening of ties between the two countries despite the strong opposition from civil and rights groups in Morocco.