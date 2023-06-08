Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Moroccans hold pro-Palestinian rally to protest Knesset speaker's visit

Morocco demonstrators protesting on 07.06.2023 against the visit of Israeli speaker   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Moroccan parliament on Tuesday to protest against the visit of Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The protesters were clearly against the recent normalization ties between Morocco and Israel as they also chanted slogans to free Palestine.

"We cannot accept that the head of the Israeli Parliament can come here with total impunity, even though the Israeli Parliament is currently an extreme right-wing parliament, dominated by fascists, and is coming here to be received by the Moroccan Parliament," said Abdelhamid Amine, member of the Moroccan Front in support of Palestine and against normalization.

The Israeli speaker visited the North African country on Tuesday and called for the strengthening of ties between the two countries despite the strong opposition from civil and rights groups in Morocco.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..